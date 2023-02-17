Watch: Ohio State football posts a series of winter workout videos and pictures

There is no Ohio State football right now, but that doesn’t mean that the team isn’t working hard at its craft. This is the time when players make year-over-year improvements behind the scenes.

It all begins in the weight room and conditioning drills. We really only see the hard work that the players put in on Saturdays, but the Ohio State football Twitter account has us covered in the meantime.

The creative media team at Ohio State recently give us a glimpse of what winter conditioning with strength and conditioning coach Mickey Mariotti is like. Check out the videos and photos below of the Buckeyes working hard this offseason.

Skill position players getting work in

Takeaway

Tight end Cade Stover returning was a huge surprise. Great to see wide receiver Jayden Ballard being highlighted, I feel like a breakout for him is coming. Running back Dallan Hayden had an impressive freshman season and is looking to build off that.

Jim Knowles having fun

Woke up for Mat Drills like…😅 pic.twitter.com/kRqUKXlU59 — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) February 15, 2023

Takeaway

The last two games for the Buckeye defense were not fun at all, but Jim Knowles showed that his defense can work. The expectation is that the defense takes another step towards becoming the Silver Bullets once again.

Team grind

Takeaway

It’s not just the eleven players we see on the field making an impact, it’s the mentality of the team as well.

Story continues

Ohio vs. the World

all we have is 𝐮𝐬 ⌛️ pic.twitter.com/F0w2sRnhVB — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) February 16, 2023

Takeaway

The caption says it all.

Sonny ready for year two

Takeaway

If you didn’t know, Sonny Styles should be just arriving in Columbus but he reclassified to the 2022 cycle and enrolled early. After showing flashes during the season, Styles really make an improvement during bowl preparation and played a good amount in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Expect Styles to play a lot this fall.

Marvelous Marvin Harrison Jr.

Takeaway

The unquestioned star of this team, Marvin Harrison Jr. proved to the nation that he’s the best wide receiver in the country, regardless of class. Fans should enjoy his last go around, as the junior will most likely be heading to the NFL a little over a year from now.

