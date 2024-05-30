WATCH: Ohio State football players reveal best food spots in Columbus

Yeah, yeah, yeah, it’s all a matter of opinion, but nothing may be more polarizing, yet comforting, than naming the best food joint among friends.

That’s exactly the question the Ohio State football creative team decided to pose to some of the football players recently. A video was dropped this week asking players what the “best food spot in CBus” were, and as you can imagine, there were many differing opinions.

Some threw a nod at barbecue, others comfort food, burgers were mentioned, and even some ice cream, among other things. If you haven’t seen the video, give it a quick view for a fun little clip during the offseason. Yes, you can probably guess that Thurman’s Cafe is noted on more than one occasion, but what about other spots that get the tastebuds going?

Best food spots in CBUS ❔🍕🍔 pic.twitter.com/aJAFGCbNoV — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) May 28, 2024

What do you think? What’s your go to spot for food in Columbus? Are you a big chain or local establishment type of person?

