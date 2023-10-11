How can I watch Ohio State football on Peacock? Time, streaming info for OSU-Purdue

Ohio State is heading back to Indiana.

After opening the 2023 season with a 23-3 win in Bloomington against Indiana, and beating Notre Dame 17-14 in South Bend three weeks later, the Buckeyes will face Purdue in West Lafayette Saturday.

Ohio State will play in Ross-Ade Stadium for the first time since 2018, when the Buckeyes lost 49-20.

Here's how you can watch Ohio State vs. Purdue Saturday.

What time does Ohio State play Purdue?

Kickoff: 12 p.m., Oct. 14; Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana

What channel is Ohio State vs. Purdue on?

The Ohio State vs. Purdue game is not on network or cable TV.

How can I watch the Ohio State-Purdue game without cable? Is OSU vs. Purdue streaming?

Ohio State vs. Purdue will air on Peacock only, and will not be available on network or cable TV.

How much is Peacock for OSU-Purdue game?

Ohio State fans will have to purchase the Peacock premium plan to watch the Purdue game.

Peacock's premium plan is $5.99 per month and offers subscribers access to live sporting events such as Big Ten football, Premier League games, Sunday Night Football and golf.

Peacock also offers a premium plus plan for $11.99 per month that additionally offers content without ads, the user's local NBC channel and the ability to download and watch select movies and TV shows offline.

Does Peacock have a free trial for Ohio State vs. Purdue?

There is no free trial for Peacock premium.

Will you need Peacock premium or premium plus to watch Ohio State vs. Purdue?

Ohio State fans only need the premium plan to watch Ohio State vs. Purdue.

Will Ohio State fans need only a month of Peacock for the Purdue game?

Ohio State fans may want to keep their Peacock subscriptions longer than one month.

OSU men's basketball will play five games on Peacock during the 2023-24 season:

Ohio State vs. Texas A&M; 7 p.m., Nov. 10

Ohio State at Nebraska; 7 p.m., Jan. 23

Ohio State vs. Illinois; 7 p.m., Jan. 30

Ohio State vs. Indiana; 7 p.m., Feb. 6

Ohio State at Wisconsin; 9 p.m., Feb. 13

How to listen to Ohio State vs. Purdue on the radio

Ohio State football is broadcast live on WBNS-FM/AM (97.1/1460).

Paul Keels (play-by-play)

Jim Lachey (analysis)

Matt Andrews (sideline)

Purdue 2023 schedule: How are the Boilermakers doing?

Purdue is off to a 2-4 start to the 2023 season.

The Boilermakers have a road win against Virginia Tech and a home win against Illinois, but also have losses to Fresno State, Syracuse, Wisconsin and Iowa.

Ohio State vs. Purdue spread: How much are the Buckeyes favored?

Ohio State is a 19.5-point favorite per BetMGM with the over/under set at 51.5 points.

While they are undefeated through five games, the Buckeyes have covered the spread twice in 2023: Western Kentucky (-30) and Maryland (-17).

Purdue has covered the spread in each of its wins against Virginia Tech and Illinois this season.

Ohio State vs. Purdue history

Ohio State has generally dominated its meetings with Purdue.

Since their first matchup in 1919, the Buckeyes have won 40 of 57 matchups, including each of the last 10 in Columbus.

But Ohio State lost to Purdue in its last game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana, falling to the Boilermakers 49-20 on Oct. 20, 2018.

