WATCH: Ohio State football Michigan State trailer

It’s Thursday of a game week and that means we’ve been patiently waiting for the Ohio State football creative team to drop the latest trailer for this weekend’s matchup with Michigan State.

And yeah, just like clockwork, that’s exactly what we got. The Ohio State Football Twitter account shared the latest hype video and it’s enough to get you hyped up as well. Watch and listen to Day implore his players to give everything they have and to finish the season so the country takes notice.

It’s dubbed “the pursuit,” and we’re here for this cinematic masterpiece of a trailer and you should be too. It’ll take just a couple minutes of your time to hit move all the furniture and breakables, hit play, and turn up the volume.

𝐜𝐡.𝐕𝐈 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐮𝐢𝐭 🎥🔥🍿 pic.twitter.com/mghwaMvpCz — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) October 6, 2022

Ohio State and Michigan State are scheduled to kick things off at 4:00 p.m. ET. Get the yard work, honey-do list, and errands done, then grab some of your favorite foods and beverages and watch OSU get the job done on Saturday.

Big Ten football predictions and big game expert picks for Week 6

Ohio State vs. Michigan State: Complete preview and prediction

