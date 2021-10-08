WATCH: Ohio State football Maryland trailer

When asked about what he liked about his team’s performance on Saturday, Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day kept emphasizing toughness. He felt like his young football squad didn’t display enough of it through the first couple of weeks of the season.

But he saw his quarterback and others work through adversity and situations last weekend as a growth moment, and it’s the one thing Day believes will continue to make his team improve.

That’s the same theme of the latest Ohio State football trailer as well, and we don’t think it’s just a coincidence. The OSU creative team dropped the latest cinematic masterpiece for the Maryland team and it goes through some of the highlights vs. Rutgers last week with Day the tagline, “The toughest team stands tall.”

These are always worth a watch and this one is no different if you are into these sorts of things. If so (heck, even if not), click on the below and get ready to experience an adrenaline rush.

Ohio State hosts Maryland in the ‘Shoe at Noon EDT Saturday. Tune into Fox for the broadcast and call of the game.

