WATCH: Ohio State football flies from Columbus to Los Angeles for the Rose Bowl

If you are like me, with all the canceled bowl games and sporting events due to the latest surge with the Omicron variant of COVID-19, you’re a little worried about Ohio State’s plans to take care of Utah in the Rose Bowl for fear of the game not being able to be played.

Well, I can tell you that the folks at the Rose Bowl keep providing updates to the media about next week’s schedule, so that’s good news. And now we can share another milestone for you as well. That’s because the OSU football team boarded a plane and took off from Columbus to Los Angeles on Sunday.

Don’t believe us? Well, get a look at the time-lapse video shared by the Ohio State Football Twitter account for proof. In it, you can see the plane take off, fly through some clouds as the daylight hours fall by the wayside, and land at LAX.

Here’s to wishing for the health and safety of players, coaches, fans, and media alike, but we’ll take this as some very good news when it comes to “The Grandaddy of them all” taking place on Saturday.

One more hurdle cleared. More to come. We’ll keep you posted when we get out to LA as well …