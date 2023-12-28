Watch: Ohio State football’s final game trailer of the 2023 season, the Cotton Bowl

The Ohio State football season is coming to an end, as they will play its final game of the season on Friday evening in the Cotton Bowl against Missouri.

As the Buckeyes social media account does every game week, they drop a hype trailer ahead of the game. This one was appropriately narrated by former Ohio State linebacker Andy “The Big Kat” Katzenmoyer.

If you are wondering why the chose No. 45, all you have to do is YouTube his monstrous hit he had against Missouri’s Corby Jones, which most like would have been targeting in this era, but the game was different back then. The hit happened in 1997, one of the last games the Buckeyes faced off against the Tigers.

Anyways, the Ohio State social media account dropped the game trailer today and it’s a doozy.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐕𝐨𝐥. 𝟏𝟑 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧 🍿🔥🎥 pic.twitter.com/FFRqnbT7XA — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 28, 2023

If that didn’t get you excited for tomorrow, I’m not sure what will. Go Bucks! Beat Missouri!

