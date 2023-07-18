WATCH: Ohio State football drops teaser for season opener against Indiana

Every Ohio State football fan is anxious for September 2 to get here.

The season opener, against a Big Ten opponent, Indiana, and the start of another football campaign with high expectations. It seems like the Buckeye social media team is feeling the same anxiety, it too is ready for the season to begin.

How do we know? Well, the Ohio State Football official Twitter account dropped a teaser of the team getting prepared for the season. It’s yet another video that shows multiple Buckeyes working extremely hard this offseason in order to achieve their goals: Win the Big Ten title and hoist the College Football Playoff national championship trophy.

Check out the video below as we all continue to get excited for Ohio State football to return.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire