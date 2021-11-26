WATCH: Ohio State football drops the highly anticipated Michigan trailer

We wait for these every Thursday, but we’re especially thankful for the trailer that the Ohio State creative team just dropped on this Thanksgiving Thursday. You know why. It’s because it’s Michigan week, and that means we get a Hollywood-level trailer and cinematic masterpiece that will give get your heart and adrenaline pumping so you can prepare for “The Game” on Saturday.

All of these trailers are worth a watch, but the Michigan one always dials things up just a bit. Ohio State has worked for this game 365 days a year, and now it’s finally here after losing out on what many believe is a cultural phenomenon.

We know it doesn’t take much to get Buckeye Nation up for a game against anything Maize and Blue, but this will light the fire for you if you’re not there yet. So, click on the below thanks to the Ohio State Football Twitter account and get in the mood.

Ohio State travels to Ann Arbor to kick things off at Noon Saturday. Fox has the broadcast.

