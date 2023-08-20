Watch: Ohio State football commits in action during opening week

This past weekend was the beginning of high school football and our first glimpse at Ohio State football commitments back in action.

We already highlighted 2026 wide receiver commit Chris Henry Jr., but that was because he played on Thursday when not many other teams were on the gridiron. It wasn’t just Henry Jr. that got some earlier love, 2024 quarterback Air Noland was on the national spotlight and helped lead his team to a huge season opening win.

The majority of the rest of the class got their seasons started on Friday and Saturday and here are some of the top performances from Ohio State commits.

Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith

HOUSE CALL🏠‼️ Five-Star Plus+ WR and Ohio State commit Jeremiah Smith hauls in the 70-yard TD🌰 (🎥: Craig Sumpter/FB) https://t.co/FwCcj1Gxbz pic.twitter.com/MhHIZ9Kn8E — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) August 20, 2023

Breakdown

Smith is one of the top players in the country, holding 5-star status and backed it up with this play.

Cornerback Aaron Scott

5 ⭐️ Ohio State CB commit Aaron Scott laid the BOOM on this kid. Apparently every hall thrown his way yesterday was incomplete.. 🔒 pic.twitter.com/LsFS8NlCLl — Recruits CFB (@recruits_cfb) August 19, 2023

Breakdown

Although Scott isn’t a 5-star like this account claims, he’s close and with more plays like this he could get there.

More from Scott Jr.

Ohio State cornerback commit Aaron Scott Jr. wearing Ohio State gloves and arm sleeves and scarlet and gray cleats in Springfield’s season opener against St. Ignatius tonight. Springfield leads 14-3 at halftime. St. Ignatius hasn’t completed a pass in Scott’s direction. pic.twitter.com/DYomIfGyBP — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) August 19, 2023

Breakdown

Not a clip of Scott in action, but more reassurance that he is firmly committed to the Buckeyes after a heated recruiting battle.

Wide receiver Mylan Graham

Breakdown

The other 5-star receiver in the 2024 class also had a big gainer, showing his game breaking ability.

Offensive tackle Marc Nave

All clips are me at LThttps://t.co/PxccU5LvA2 — Marc “PittBull” Nave (@marcnavejr) August 19, 2023

Breakdown

Many were wondering which position Nave will play at the next level and him repping at left tackle could be telling.

Offensive linemen Devontae and Deontae Armstrong

Watching Devontae [71] and Deonte [79] Armstrong in Canton. pic.twitter.com/9KFai8QDCY — BuckeyeHuddle.com (@BuckeyeHuddle) August 19, 2023

Breakdown

The twins looked aggressive and agile in this clip — more good news.

Tight end Damarion Witten

I was caught slacking here. Off goes Damarion Witten on a quick screen down inside the 5. Glenville scored on the next play. Lead Dinwiddie 14-7. pic.twitter.com/1ak9UuZ5Ky — Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) August 20, 2023

Breakdown

I will die on this hill, Witten is the best receiving tight end prospect Ohio State has ever received a commitment from.

Cornerback Bryce West

#OhioState commit Glenville CB Bryce West @bryvonny warming up v. Dinwiddie. pic.twitter.com/ZObpz8S5An — Bryan Ault – Midwest Scout (@Bryan_Ault) August 20, 2023

Breakdown

West and Witten scored a huge win for Glenville, defeating Dinwiddie (VA) 36-13.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire