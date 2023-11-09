Watch: Ohio State football coach Ryan Day denies OSU gave Michigan's signals to Purdue
Ryan Day was asked about a report that Ohio State and Rutgers provided Purdue the signals Michigan was using ahead of the 2022 Big Ten championship.
Ryan Day was asked about a report that Ohio State and Rutgers provided Purdue the signals Michigan was using ahead of the 2022 Big Ten championship.
The Michigan sign-stealing controversy has taken a new turn, and now three other Big Ten schools have found themselves in the spotlight alongside the Wolverines.
The game total is sitting at 29 after opening at 29.5. If it closes below 30.5, the matchup will be the lowest college football total in the last 30 years.
A Purdue investigation found that Connor Stalions purchased tickets to six Purdue home games.
The Ohio State head coach and his family have received threats, according to sources, due to speculation around their involvement in sparking the Michigan investigation.
Walters said his team could huddle for the first time all season on Saturday.
By the time November rolls around, we can usually identify the No. 1 team in the country. That's not the case this year.
Victor Wembanyama had the first monster game of his NBA career on Thursday night, with 38 points (15-26 FG, 3-6 3PT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in the Spurs' 132-121 win over the Suns.
Will this season's playoff field look a lot like last year's?
Powell stopped Michigan State RB Nate Carter in the backfield but apparently didn't tackle correctly.
Iowa totals have been absurdly low in 2023, and this is the lowest one yet.
There wasn't any movement at the top of the rankings after Week 10.
On Wednesday, Jones did not compellingly assert that the 2-7 Giants, who are on track for a high draft pick in a quarterback-loaded class, verbally committed to his long-term future.
McCarthy has impressed this season against lesser teams but now the competition gets tough. Will he keep shining and have his Heisman moment, or stumble when the lights are the brightest?
Viewers called out officiating issues on both sides in real time.
Are you buying George Pickens' explanation of his social media actions?
Friday night's Truck Series finale was an ugly display of driving.
There's a good chance that at least one 5-7 team will be needed to complete the bowl field in addition to James Madison and Jacksonville State.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down the latest news in the Michigan sign-stealing scandal and what punishments may soon come down the line.
Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti’s pursuit of potential penalties against Harbaugh is the latest chapter in an ongoing saga that has gripped the college football world.
Blaney struggled over the summer but was lights out over the final six races of the season.