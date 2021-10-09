WATCH: Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka returns kickoff 67-yards vs. Maryland

Ohio State has it going against Maryland, and it’s more than just the offense. In fact, the Buckeyes just had an explosive kickoff return midway through the second quarter, and it came from former 5-star wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.

We haven’t seen OSU take too many kicks and return them with the rule change where you can fair catch it, but Egbuka decided to make something happen with this one. He received the kick at the 5-yard line, then read his blocks and weaved through the Terps special teams for a 67-yard return.

If you didn’t get to see it, watch Egbuka work his magic below to put the Ohio State offense in great field position at the Maryland 29. OSU eventually capped it off with a touchdown.

Let us tell you something you already know: 12's gonna be special.@emeka_egbuka // @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/IymxowNJpq — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) October 9, 2021

Related

WATCH: C.J. Stroud finds Chris Olave for 36-yard touchdown vs. Maryland

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.