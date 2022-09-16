WATCH: Ohio State drops Toledo trailer

It’s that time of the week again. The Ohio State football team will take the field again this weekend and this time it’s against an in-state foe, the type of program that hasn’t had much success against the big boy program of the state.

But that doesn’t mean the athletes in scarlet and gray don’t have to come out prepared and ready to take on a formidable challenge. After all, Toledo has looked like an improved ball club this year and will wear the badge of trying to knock off the intrastate bully.

As the creative team at OSU does every week, it dropped a theatrical-type trailer and hype video for the game against Toledo. As always, it doesn’t take much of your time and is worth the watch. Then again, we think all of these are spine-tingling and worthy of viewing, but that’s just us (and a few thousand others).

Hit play on the below shared by the Ohio State Football Twitter account and watch some highlights from last week and a call to be tougher, stronger, and faster.

The fight continues.

Ohio State will play host to Toledo Saturday night at 7 p.m. on Fox. We know you’ll tune in.

Ohio State vs. Toledo: preview and prediction

