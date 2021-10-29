WATCH: Ohio State drops spooky Halloween trailer for Penn State game

There are game trailers, and then there are special occasion game trailers. And when it comes to Ohio State game trailers, these things can get pretty interesting with the work and creativity the program has working for it.

Enter in a night game in the ‘Shoe vs. a ranked rival on the eve of Halloween. While you were planing your plans to take walk door-to-door and get some candy, or find the perfect outfit to impress folks at that Halloween get-together, the Ohio State football creative team was in the lab working on an All Hallow’s Eve Penn State trailer.

It’s a unique and pretty entertaining trailer that will not only give chills in more than one sense. If you haven’t had a chance to look at it just yet, do yourself a favor and spend just a couple of minutes taking it all in. It might be the best one this year. It’s time to go into the belly of the beast without being afraid of the dark.

