Watch: New Ohio State defensive tackle Tywone Malone getting ready for camp

One of the biggest transfer acquisitions for Ohio State this offseason was the addition of Ole Miss defensive tackle Tywone Malone.

The 6-foot, 4-inch, 315-pound transfer dabbled as a two-sport star while playing for the Rebels but when he decided to move on from the program and head north to Columbus, Malone gave up that dream.

His sole focus going forward will be football and as a former top prospect, the No. 63 overall player in the 2021 class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, the sky is the limit. It seems like Malone is going all in, as he just scratched the surface at Ole Miss.

Malone was shown working out with Leroy Thompson of Complete Players INC in this video shared below. It looks like Ohio State got a very good player out of the portal in Malone.

