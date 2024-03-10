Watch Ohio State commit from Australia punt a ball 90 yards

Ryan Day is loading up at literally every position. Earlier today, Ohio State got word that it had received a commitment from Australian punter, Nick McLarty. The punter from down under doesn’t have a star rating but is a specimen of a young man standing at 6-7 and weighing 255 pounds. And apparently, he has a canon of a leg.

After posting his commitment to the Buckeyes, McLarty shared a video on his X account (formerly Twitter) showing just how strong of a leg he has as he booms a punt out of what appears to be a soccer stadium. McLarty estimated the kick went over 90 yards! Wowza! Ohio State may have just found a diamond in the rough on special teams.

McLarty made his decision rather quickly after visiting campus on Thursday, then giving his commitment on Friday. Holding offers from other schools such as Utah, McLarty ultimately decided Columbus was the place to be.

He’ll follow in the footsteps of other Aussie punters who’ve donned the Scarlet and Gray such as Cameron Johnston and Jesse Mirco who transferred to Vanderbilt earlier this year. McLarty will be one of three punters on the Ohio State roster competing for playing time this season.

