Watch Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann preview Nebraska, more
Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann previews Nebraska, more in this Jan. 22, 2024 press conference.
Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann previews Nebraska, more in this Jan. 22, 2024 press conference.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast with two football powerhouses loading up big time this offseason.
The general feel from NBA scouts and executives is that the 2024 NBA Draft is wide open and will continue to be leading up to the June draft.
The Eagles fired former defensive coordinator Sean Desai after one season.
Both Memphis and Baylor dropped back-to-back games last week and tumbled out of the top 10.
Dan Titus examines the fantasy hoops landscape for this week, highlighting his favorite adds to give your team a boost.
TE Zach Ertz will begin on the practice squad with the hope of being elevated
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap each and every game from the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs as they give their instant reactions and takeaways and determine the ramifications for each team. Fitz and Frank start with the Baltimore Ravens turning on the jets in the second half against the Houston Texans, as they appear to be the best team in the NFL as of right now. The San Francisco 49ers pulled off an uninspiring win against the Green Bay Packers, as Brock Purdy had a rough game until coming through in the clutch on the final drive, which leads to a discussion around whether Brock Purdy is carrying the offense or vice versa. The Detroit Lions continue their magical run with a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, although Baker Mayfield put up an impressive fight and will likely get a large contract from the Bucs this offseason. Finally, the Kansas City Chiefs knock the Buffalo Bills out of the playoffs yet again, as Fitz thinks Buffalo will be forced to look in the mirror and make major changes this offseason to give themselves a real chance at getting over the hump. Fitz and Frank react to the news that Antonio Pierce will remain the Las Vegas Raiders head coach before giving their Playoff Deliveries presented by Prime: Frank loved how Travis Kelce answered the call and delivered for his team this weekend, while Fitz goes off the rails and picks Jason Kelce, who appeared to enjoy the Chiefs win more than anyone.
A fan knocked Caitlin Clark down while storming the floor, then ran to join the celebration at midcourt after Ohio State upset No. 2 Iowa on Sunday afternoon.
Here's everything you need to know for the AFC and NFC championship games next weekend.
VanDerveer passed legendary Tennessee coach Pat Summitt in December 2020 to become the DI women's basketball all-time wins leader.
Sean Desai was stripped of his play-calling duties amid the Eagles' rough collapse in December.
The Bucs scored a game-tying touchdown in the third quarter one play after the botched call.
The Lions are going to San Francisco.
Bill Belichick is the only person the Falcons have interviewed twice for their head coaching vacancy
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Itching to get your fantasy baseball team drafted already? Our analysts have compiled their rankings for every position to help you build the best team possible!
That won't hurt the trade value.
O'Brien was the offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots in 2023.
Jorge Martin examines several players who were drafted highly but underperformed last season. Could they bounce back in 2024?
Tomlin confirmed his intent to remain with the Steelers and welcomed a quarterback competition ahead of next season.