Watch Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann after a 73-66 loss to Texas A&M
Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann's full press conference after a 73-66 loss to Texas A&M on Nov. 10, 2023.
Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann's full press conference after a 73-66 loss to Texas A&M on Nov. 10, 2023.
Johnson led all Wildcats players with 14 points as Arizona topped Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Looks like the Wolverines intend to let their game against Penn State do the talking.
Harbaugh was suspended for the remainder of the regular season on Friday for the alleged in-person sign-stealing scheme a former staffer led.
College Football Playoff leaders continue to move closer to adjusting the postseason format in the wake of realignment.
Dalton Del Don delivers several players who could be foundations and some to avoid when building daily fantasy lineups in Week 10.
The punishment is in response to Michigan staff member Connor Stalions allegedly running an illegal in-person scouting operation.
No. 3 Michigan plays at No. 10 Penn State at Noon ET on Saturday.
Time for our latest fantasy hockey waiver wire adds, and Evan Berofsky has the best pickups for your roster.
Each week during the 2023-24 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
The Rebels are already bowl-eligible for the first time since 2013.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don is back with his lineup advice for every game on the Week 10 slate.
Two fantasy-friendly teams will square off in Week 10, but which of them will put on the best performance? Jorge Martin and Scott Pianowski pick their sides.
The CFP has found its new director and it's a bit of a stunner.
The last three Iowa games have comfortably gone under a very low points total.
Jones was taken off the field on a backboard during the third quarter.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Michigan vs. Ohio State isn't the only game that will play a part in shaping the CFP picture in the last three weeks of the regular season.
Although the spread would indicate otherwise, Washington and Oregon both have tests this week that could push either off track for the Pac-12 title.
The Panthers didn't get one offensive touchdown on Thursday night.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.