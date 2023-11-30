Watch Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann after an 88-61 win against Central Michigan
Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann's full press conference after an 88-61 win against Central Michigan on Nov. 29, 2023.
Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann's full press conference after an 88-61 win against Central Michigan on Nov. 29, 2023.
An average of over 19 million watched the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes for a third straight season.
The top four teams in the College Football Playoff rankings are 12-0. Will they all win this weekend?
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 13. Del Don and Harmon also preview every angle of the TNF matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys.
Last year's College Football Playoff selection was relatively straightforward. This year might be chaos.
In addition to Frank Reich, the Panthers fired QB coach Josh McCown, too.
The Blue Devils suffered their second loss of the season.
The Magic really did that.
With chances for better pay, greater stability and increasing investment, college baseball might offer an appealing alternative for MLB coaches.
Matt Miazga allegedly confronted officials after their playoff win over the New York Red Bulls earlier this month.
Angel Reese is returning to the Tigers' lineup after an unexplained four-game benching by head coach Kim Mulkey.
With CFP implications on the line, the SEC championship could hold more significance than any conference title game in recent years.
The Wolverines are in the playoff with a Big Ten title game win over Iowa.
The veteran right-hander is staying in New York.
The Nuggets went 6-5 without their standout guard.
“I think that this is a pivotal moment in time for professional golf … and I felt like I could be of help.”
Our rush to label teams expensive failures misses the fact that spending on star players is still the best way for a team to achieve relevance and glory.
Fox and NBC are re-upping with NASCAR while Amazon will stream five midseason races.
The wideout opted not to participate in a play that resulted in a turnover for the Steelers.
CJ McCollum had been out for more than three weeks with a collapsed lung and fractured rib.
It's time for Scott Pianowski's latest edition of the fantasy power rankings — how much has the top of the list changed this time?