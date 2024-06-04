Watch: Ohio State basketball head coach Jake Diebler throws first pitch in Cleveland

As the biggest name in Ohio sports, it’s not surprising when the Cleveland Indians bring in any Ohio State representative to throw out the first pitch.

Recently Denzel Ward got the call, and on Sunday it was Buckeyes basketball head coach Jake Diebler’s turn. It’s a big deal to be asked, and as an Ohioan while leading the Ohio State hoops team, it made perfect sense for him to get the opportunity.

Now we all know that Diebler’s preferred sport is basketball, and like Ward, didn’t quite throw a strike. It wasn’t nearly as wild as the Cleveland Browns cornerback, as he one-hopped it to the plate.

Ohio State mens basketball coach Jake Diebler throws out the last of the ceremonial first pitches today #Guardians pic.twitter.com/ONyhw16hFy — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) June 1, 2024

We are glad that Diebler is a much better coach than he is at throwing a baseball.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire