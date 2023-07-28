Watch: Ohio State basketball’s Felix Okpara mic’d up for last summer practice

After a disappointing 2022-23 season for the Ohio State men’s basketball team, there seems to be a little more hype surrounding this year’s team.

Yes, gone is top scorer and rebounder Brice Sensabaugh to the NBA, but the Buckeyes bring back a solid core along with one the best recruiting classes in the Big Ten.

One of those returning pieces is center Felix Okpara. He was forced into more playing time than the coaches wanted due to an injury to Zed Key. It was an up-and-down freshman year for the big man, but he showed flashes of what he could become and the experience he gained can’t be duplicated on the practice courts.

Okpara is expected to be a big contributor to a much deeper team and got the honor of getting mic’d up for the last Ohio State practice of the summer. Watch below as the Buckeye big man goes through the final scrimmage before they reconvene in the fall.

🎤 Wrapping up the summer with a @Felixokpara24 mic’d up! pic.twitter.com/dpiMrUT2TU — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) July 28, 2023

More!

ESPN handicaps Ohio State’s quarterback battle heading into the fall

WATCH: Former Ohio State star Jaxon Smith-Njigba wows with a one-handed catch

Big Ten coach sums up how you game plan for Marvin Harrison Jr. in two words

Ohio State commit Tavien St. Clair makes meteoric rise in recruiting rankings

Ohio State football: Thoughts and things we learned following Big Ten media days

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire