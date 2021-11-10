WATCH: Ohio State basketball escapes with a win at the buzzer over Akron

Well, the season opener for Ohio State may not have gone the way Buckeye fans were expecting, but it was nonetheless a win and an exciting finish.

After leading by eight at the half, Ohio State let Akron claw its way back into the game. The Zips, who are expected to be in the upper tier of the MAC this year, took the lead with just six seconds left on a rare four-point play. Akron’s Ali Ali hit a three, drew the foul on E.J. Liddell, and finished the and one, to give the Zips a one-point lead.

After getting the ball to half court and calling another time-out to set up a play with a little over three seconds on the clock, freshman Malaki Branham found Zed Key for the lay-in as time was expiring. Check out the exciting finish below.

ZED KEY WINS IT FOR @OhioStateHoops 💥 The No. 17 Buckeyes survive Akron in their season opener pic.twitter.com/wCgenZRIVb — Bleacher Report CBB (@br_CBB) November 10, 2021

What a finish! Clearly, Ohio State has some work to do, but credit Chris Holtmann and his Buckeye squad for fighting to the end and finding a way to get the victory.

List

ESPN BPI game-by-game predictions of Ohio State basketball's 2021-2022 schedule

Ohio State basketball game-by-game ESPN BPI predictions for 2021-2022

Related

E.J. Liddell leads late run, Ohio State enters halftime up on Akron WATCH: E.J. Liddell soars for put back dunk vs. Akron

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.