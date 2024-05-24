How to watch Ohio State baseball take on Nebraska in Big Ten Tournament play

The Ohio State baseball team got off on the right foot when it opened up with a dominating win over Nebraska earlier this week to stay in the winner’s bracket of the Big Ten Baseball Tournament, but that was followed by a loss to Indiana Thursday.

As such, the Buckeyes now face elimination in the double-elimination format when they embark on a rematch with Nebraska Friday afternoon. OSU jumped all over the hosts in Game 1, but you can expect a closer game when the two square off Friday.

Ohio State has to win out to get into the NCAA Tournament, so you can bet it’ll be looking to empty its quiver when it gets things underway. And if you are here, we’re guessing that you are looking for how to watch the game and when it’s on, so we’ve got everything you need to know below.

Basic info

When: Friday, May 24, at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Omaha, Nebraska (Charles Schwab Field)

How to watch/stream/listen:

Broadcast: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: B1G+ and fuboTV (watch here)

If OSU wins, it will advance pretty far in the bracket and have a rematch with Indiana on Saturday.

