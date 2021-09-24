WATCH: Ohio State Akron trailer drops

If you follow Ohio State social media, then you know Thursdays during football season comes with some anticipation. That anticipation revolves around the OSU creative team dropping the latest game trailer for that week.

Well, it is Thursday, and true to form, the official Ohio State Twitter account unveiled the trailer to get you hyped for the game against in-state foe Akron. It’s a game under the lights, and the Buckeyes are looking to continue their improvement and bounce back from a start that has been met with a lot of criticism.

If you’re into these sort of things (and really, who isn’t), then click on the below Twitter video and get a look at the latest trailer to get you prepared for some nighttime football in the ‘Shoe Saturday.

Ohio State and Akron are all set to do battle at 7:30 p.m. EDT, with the Big Ten Network having the call.

