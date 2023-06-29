WATCH: Offensive freshman say hello

As Badger fans eagerly await the start of the 2023 campaign, the offensive freshmen took a minute to say hello Wednesday. With head coach Luke Fickell in town, the buzz around the team and athletes has arguably never been hired.

That being said, many fans are just as excited about the addition of offensive coordinator Phil Longo from North Carolina. His “Air Raid” offensive could completely change the Badgers’ brand of football.

Traditionally recognized as more of a ground and pound, run first program, Longo’s offense could reinvent Wisconsin’s attack. Working with star quarterbacks like Sam Howell (2019-2021) and Drake Maye (2022), Longo has been able to produce some of the best offenses in the nation.

Now in 2023, he will work with transfer quarterback Tanner Mordecai (SMU) and a revamped Badgers wide receiver room with familiar face Chimere Dike at the top of the depth chart.

