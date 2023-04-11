WATCH: New offensive coordinator Phil Longo entertains in his ‘mic’d up’ segment

Wisconsin offensive coordinator Phil Longo is coming to Madison to reignite the Badger unit.

Coming over from North Carolina, Longo’s air-raid style raised eyebrows as a fit at Wisconsin. This is the new era of Badger football, and Wisconsin’s new offensive coordinator will be an integral part of that change.

During spring practice, Wisconsin football has been giving us the chance to hear different members of the coaching staff mic’d up. Longo provided a particularly entertaining segment as we get a look inside of Wisconsin football’s preparation for the 2023 season.

Courtesy of Wisconsin football on Twitter, check out Badger offensive coordinator Phil Longo on the mic:

Not an entertainer? We beg to differ. Catch @CoachPhilLongo on the mic for this week's (WI)red. pic.twitter.com/iS4JusEEhc — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) April 6, 2023

