WATCH: Off the field with Bucs OT Luke Goedeke

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might have one of the NFL’s most underrated offensive tackles, as Luke Goedeke has settled back into his normal position on the right side of the offensive line.

After struggling at left guard as a rookie, Goedeke was moved back to right tackle, where he played at Central Michigan. The results have been a huge win for the Bucs, who now have one of the league’s best tackle tandems with Goedeke and All-Pro Tristan Wirfs.

Goedeke recently sat down with Bucs team reporter Casey Phillips to talk about his football journey and his “edgy” on-field demeanor, all while catching a few fish:

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire