Watch: Odell Beckham Jr. makes great TD catch, hits funny self-revive celebration

Odell Beckham Jr. is battling through a hip injury and still making an impact, coming down with key catches against the Jaguars in Week 13. After already ripping off a 27-yard reception in the first half, Beckham then found the end zone later in the game.

He caught a 1-yard pass from Stafford on a fade route, winning the jump ball by going up and bringing it in. After coming down for the touchdown, Beckham went to the back of the end zone, hit the turf and pulled off a funny self-revive celebration, channeling the move from “Warzone.”

You wouldn’t be alone if you thought Beckham was hurt after going down to the ground, but it was all part of his celebration – which was admittedly quite good.