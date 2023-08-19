WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr. makes spectacular 1-handed catch

glenn erby
·1 min read

Odell Beckham has spent his entire NFL career making one-handed catches look like a work of art, and the new Ravens star dazzled again during Saturday’s practice.

During practice, Beckham made a leaping one-handed catch over rookie cornerback Kyu Kelly, while floating out of bounds.

Afterward, head coach John Harbaugh was asked if it was the best one-handed snag he’d ever seen from Beckham.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire