WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr. makes spectacular 1-handed catch

Odell Beckham has spent his entire NFL career making one-handed catches look like a work of art, and the new Ravens star dazzled again during Saturday’s practice.

During practice, Beckham made a leaping one-handed catch over rookie cornerback Kyu Kelly, while floating out of bounds.

Head Coach John Harbaugh on whether today’s one-handed catch by @obj was the best he’s seen: pic.twitter.com/vGxa7rPRFO — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 19, 2023

Afterward, head coach John Harbaugh was asked if it was the best one-handed snag he’d ever seen from Beckham.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire