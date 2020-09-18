Watch: Odell Beckham Jr. makes fantastic 43-yard TD catch off his facemask

The buzz has been there is a lack of chemistry between Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. The turbulent wideout wanted to get involved early.

Against the Bengals in the second quarter Thursday, Mayfield got Beckham involved in a big way.

Check out the Heisman winner out of Oklahoma as gets outside the pocket and unleashes a long throw to the former LSU star.

Beckham catches the ball — of his facemask, no less — for a 43-yard touchdown that gave the Browns a 14-3 lead over Cincy at that point.





Another angle:



