WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr. catches first Super Bowl LVI touchdown

Odell Beckham Jr. catches first TD Super Bowl LVI

Former Giants wide receiver, Odell Beckham Jr. has made his presence known at Super Bowl LVI by catching the first touchdown of the game.

Beckham Jr., who played with the Giants from 2014-2018, caught a 17-yard pass from Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford to score the first points of the Super Bowl and put Los Angeles up 7-0 in the first quarter.





The catch is Beckham Jr.’s first catch, and touchdown in his career in the Super Bowl.

Beckham Jr. made his way to the Rams after two-plus seasons with the Cleveland Browns. The touchdown catch in the Super Bowl puts him at seven total with his time in LA. He has the same amount of touchdown catches in 29 games with the Browns.