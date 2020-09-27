Watch: Odell Beckham Jr. becomes cornerback, saves Baker Mayfield from himself

Early in the second quarter against Washington, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield scrambled out of pressure and tried to throw a deep pass to receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Unfortunately for Mr. Mayfield, Mr. Beckham was beyond where Mr. Mayfield was throwing the ball, and it looked for all the world that Mr. Mayfield was actually throwing the ball to safety Troy Apke, who made a leaping attempt for the interception.

And that’s where Brckham, whose physical gifts are just as obvious as his inconsistency, went all Deion Sanders on Apke to save his own quarterback.





Nice stop by Beckham, with the Dikembe Mutombo finger-wag thrown in for good measure.

Coming into this game, the Browns had allowed six touchdown passes with no interceptions through their first two weeks. Maybe Odell should play both ways and get some DB reps?

(Update: Halfway through the second quarter, safety Karl Joseph picked off Dwayne Haskins for Cleveland’s first interception of the season. But the point still stands).