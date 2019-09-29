Watch Odell Beckham escape the Ravens rush and throw the ball almost 60 yards in the air

Baker Mayfield was the top pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and is widely considered one of the best young quarterbacks in the league.

And yet, he may not even have the best arm on his own team.

Pass was incomplete but Odell can sling it 😤 @obj pic.twitter.com/Chq0l8hSgs — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 29, 2019

This throw against the Ravens is, frankly, ridiculous.

The Browns ran a double reverse, with Odell Beckham Jr. ending up with the ball in his hands several yards behind the line of scrimmage.

Beckham, who is notably not a quarterback, does a really nice job navigating the pocket and evading the pressure from a couple of Ravens defenders.

He then uncorks a bomb, launching the ball nearly 60 yards down the field. His receiver is unable to come down with the ball, but that doesn't make the throw any less impressive.

Beckham has a history of throwing deep passes on trick plays, as this was his fourth career attempt in the NFL. He has completed two passes, going for 57 and 49 yards, respectively.

It didn't end up working, but this will still probably go down as the most impressive throw made in the NFL this week.

