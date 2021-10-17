Watch: Obo Okoronkwo’s strip-sack sets up Rams’ 2nd touchdown vs. Giants
After getting off to a slow start, the Los Angeles Rams finally got things going in the second quarter against the New York Giants. After taking a 7-3 lead on a touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Robert Woods, the Rams added another score a few minutes later.
It was set up by Ogbonnia Okoronkwo’s strip-sack on Daniel Jones, forcing the fumble which was recovered by Leonard Floyd at the Giants’ 12-yard line.
It was a turning point in the game, preventing the Giants from responding to the Rams’ go-ahead touchdown.
Sigh .. Peart beat by Okoronkwo strip sack fumble recovered by LAR#Rams 7 #NYGiants 3 Q2
— Sports 24/7 (@B_R_R_D) October 17, 2021
Fortunately, the Rams converted the short field into a touchdown, their first touchdown drive of less than 66 yards this season. It required a fourth-down conversion, however, with Stafford hitting Cooper Kupp from the 3-yard line for a touchdown.
Staff to Kupp = Magic. 🪄
📺 @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/pltAiMV1HI
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 17, 2021