Watch: Obo Okoronkwo’s strip-sack sets up Rams’ 2nd touchdown vs. Giants

After getting off to a slow start, the Los Angeles Rams finally got things going in the second quarter against the New York Giants. After taking a 7-3 lead on a touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Robert Woods, the Rams added another score a few minutes later.

It was set up by Ogbonnia Okoronkwo’s strip-sack on Daniel Jones, forcing the fumble which was recovered by Leonard Floyd at the Giants’ 12-yard line.

It was a turning point in the game, preventing the Giants from responding to the Rams’ go-ahead touchdown.

Fortunately, the Rams converted the short field into a touchdown, their first touchdown drive of less than 66 yards this season. It required a fourth-down conversion, however, with Stafford hitting Cooper Kupp from the 3-yard line for a touchdown.