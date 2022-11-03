WATCH: Nyheim Hines makes first appearance at Bills practice

Nick Wojton
·2 min read

Running back Nyheim Hines was acquired by the Buffalo Bills at the 2022 NFL trade deadline on Tuesday.

One day later, he made his first appearance on the practice field in Orchard Park. On Wednesday, Hines was practicing, but in a bit of a limited capacity.

The trade with the Indianapolis Colts was agreed upon, but it’s pending Zack Moss’s physical in Indy. By the time Buffalo practiced, Moss had not yet taken it.

Since that was the case, Hines could only make an appearance at his new team’s first workout–But he did that, at least.

Check out the first images of Hines in his Bills gear for the first time during the workout via local media outlets below:

