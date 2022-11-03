WATCH: Nyheim Hines makes first appearance at Bills practice

Running back Nyheim Hines was acquired by the Buffalo Bills at the 2022 NFL trade deadline on Tuesday.

One day later, he made his first appearance on the practice field in Orchard Park. On Wednesday, Hines was practicing, but in a bit of a limited capacity.

The trade with the Indianapolis Colts was agreed upon, but it’s pending Zack Moss’s physical in Indy. By the time Buffalo practiced, Moss had not yet taken it.

Since that was the case, Hines could only make an appearance at his new team’s first workout–But he did that, at least.

Check out the first images of Hines in his Bills gear for the first time during the workout via local media outlets below:

The new No. 20 in #Bills blue: RB Nyheim Hines. While he could not practice today with the teams awaiting Zack Moss passing his physical in Indy, there is a chance Hines could play on Sunday. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/nXyggUgEPa — Andy Young (@AndyYoungTV) November 2, 2022

Here's our first look at Nyheim Hines in a #Bills uniform. Hines not practicing yet because Zack Moss hasn't passed physical yet with the Colts, so the trade not official. (Moss flew to Indy this AM) Sean McDermott saying earlier it's unknown if Hines will play Sunday. pic.twitter.com/UvMXJYfzlv — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) November 2, 2022

Nyheim Hines was an observer today. Here he is with RB coach Kelly Skipper pic.twitter.com/0wxicoG2nz — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) November 2, 2022

Here’s your first look at Nyheim Hines with the #Bills at practice this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/PV9Rm0jRzH — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) November 2, 2022

New #Bills RB Nyheim Hines was out on the practice field today but didn’t participate due to logistics involved with his acquisition from the Colts. #BillsMafia @Batavia_Daily pic.twitter.com/iIwe3pZKCp — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) November 2, 2022

