Thursday Night Football: How to watch the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers tonight

The Green Bay Packers host the Detroit Lions this tonight on Thursday Night football. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Tonight, Thursday Night Football returns to Amazon Prime Video to kick off Week 4 of the NFL season. This week, the Detroit Lions visit the Green Bay Packers. The Lions (2-1) are on a streak, having won 10 of their past 13 games. The Packers have lost to the Lions (2-1) in three straight games. Ready to watch some football? Here’s how to watch Thursday Night Football this week, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch Thursday Night Football:

Stream NFL Thursday Night Football games Amazon Prime Video $15 at Amazon

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Game: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

TV channel/streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Which teams are playing Thursday Night Football this week?

This week on Thursday Night Football, the Detroit Lions play the Green Bay Packers, streaming live on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 28 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Here's the complete schedule for Thursday Night Football during the 2023 NFL season.

What channel is the Lions vs. Packers game on?

Where to stream the Lions vs. Packers game?

(Amazon) Stream Thursday Night Football Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video is the exclusive home for the NFL's Thursday Night Football games, including tonight's Week 4 match-up between the Lions and the Packers. On top of Amazon Prime Video, an Amazon Prime subscription includes free shipping, exclusive deals, access to the Prime Day 2023 sale event, Amazon Music, a year of free GrubHub+ and more. A standard Amazon Prime subscription is $15 monthly or $139 annually, but discounts are available for students and those on qualified government assistance. You can try Amazon Prime free for 30 days. You can also just subscribe directly to Prime Video and forego all the other Prime Benefits. A Prime Video subscription costs $9 monthly. $15 at Amazon

Best way to watch the full NFL season in 2023:

(Hulu) Watch ABC and ESPN, plus get ESPN+ Hulu + Live TV Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to ABC, NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN and access to ESPN+. Plus, for NCAA college football fans, you'll also get ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network and SECN. Basically, almost every channel you may need to watch NFL and NCAA football games in 2023. The only NFL game you'll miss is Thursday Night Football over on Amazon Prime Video (which you may already have access to, anyway!). Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation. Currently Hulu does not offer a free trial for its live TV plan. While it usually costs $70 per month, right on time for the start of football season, Hulu is offering new and eligible returning subscribers Hulu + Live TV at a discounted rate of $49.99 per month for your first three months. Now through October 11. $50 at Hulu

(Fubo) Watch NBC, Fox, ESPN, CBS, ABC and NFL Network Fubo TV Fubo TV gives you access to NBC, ESPN, Fox, CBS, ABC and NFL Network, basically almost every channel you need to watch the 2023 NFL season. The only games you'll miss with this service are those blacked out due to regional restrictions, regular Thursday Night Football games on Amazon Prime Video and the few NFL games of the season scheduled to stream exclusively on ESPN+. You'll also get access to ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network for catching NCAA college football games, plus 100+ more live channels. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a 7-day free trial period. $75 at Fubo

(Photo: NFL) Stream live local and primetime regular season games on mobile NFL+ A basic $6.99 per month (or $40 annually) NFL+ subscription will get you live local and primetime regular and post-season NFL games exclusively on your phone or tablet, plus live audio for every game of the season across supported devices and access to NFL Network, which will air eight live games in the 2023 season. NFL+ Premium, while a little pricier at $14.99 per month (or $80 annually) also includes access to NFL RedZone, plus full and condensed replays of every game across supported devices. NFL+ also offers a 7-day free trial. $7 at NFL

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season:

Stream select NFL games on ESPN ESPN+ $10 at ESPN

Watch ESPN, Fox , ABC and NBC Sling TV Orange & Blue $30 at Sling

Watch ESPN, ABC, Fox, CBS, NBC plus NFL Network DirecTV Choice $85 at DirecTV