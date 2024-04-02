How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Fulham: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

Fulham travel to Forest tonight (Getty Images)

Fulham are next up in Nottingham Forest’s battle against Premier League relegation.

Marco Silva’s side rescued a point against another of the teams battling the drop over the course of the weekend after scoring two late goals at Sheffield United.

It keeps them within touching distance of a second successive top-half finish, albeit improvements will be needed if they are to relaunch a push for European qualification. Still, they boast one of the in-form strikers in the League right now in Rodrigo Muniz, so have little to fear.

With Forest fighting for their lives, it should be some spectacle at the City Ground.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 3. Coverage begins at 7pm BST ahead of a 7.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.