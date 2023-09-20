How to watch Notre Dame vs Ohio State on Saturday and the Irish all season: TV, Peacock info for 2023

Did you know that a college football, the actual ball, weighs 14 to 15 ounces?

Did you know that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have not beaten the Ohio State Buckeyes since 1936 despite meeting five times in the last 30 years?

Did you know that the sun will set at 7:41 ET in South Bend, Ind., on Saturday, right about the exact moment Notre Dame and Ohio State should kick off on NBC?

Did you know that the season record for rushing yards at Notre Dame is 1,437 yards by Vagas Ferguson in only 11 games in 1979? Or that current Irish junior running back Audric Estimé is on an 11-game pace of 1,433 rushing yards right now?

Did you know that the first Notre Dame mascot was not a leprechaun or an Irish Terrier known as Clashmore Mike or even Mike’s predecessor, an Irish Terrier known as “Tipperary Terrence,” but actually a black-and-white billy goat best known for eating two shirts and a pair of shoes one morning? And that the intention back in 1900 was to complement the billy goat with a kangaroo?

Anyway, No. 9 Notre Dame (4-0) will wear green jerseys this weekend against No. 6 Ohio State (3-0), an announcement the Irish made back in July with an homage to “Jerry Maguire,” hence this homage in turn.

A 3-point or 3.5-point underdog, depending when in the week you check, Notre Dame won as a home underdog just last season, upsetting then-No. 4 Clemson as a 4-point underdog, a 35-14 rout highlighted by cornerback Benjamin Morrison’s 96-yard interception return for a touchdown as the Tigers were threatening to cut the Irish lead to 21-7, instead emphasizing a 28-0 lead.

Morrison and fifth-year cornerback Cam Hart will now match up with Buckeyes star receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka, the best receiver tandem in the country. While Estimé attempts to keep up his absurd rates of 130.3 rushing yards per game and 8.27 yards per carry, Nos. 2 and 12 in the country, respectively, the perimeter battle between Notre Dame’s cornerbacks and Ohio State’s receivers may dictate Saturday’s result more than anything else.

How to watch No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes vs No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

When: Saturday, September 23rd

Where: Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET (pregame coverage begins at 7:00pm ET)

TV Network: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

