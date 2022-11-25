How to watch Notre Dame as they take on USC
Notre Dame is usually the easiest college football team to find on TV because its home games are always on NBC (unless Peacock gets in the way … insert eyeroll emoji) and the vast majority of its road games are easily accessible.
This week the Irish are on the road, in their regular season finale and not on their home network, but still an easy game to find.
Here are the viewing notes:
Game Day: Nov. 26, 2022
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: ABC
Streaming: ESPN App
Venue: LA Memorial Stadium in Los Angeles, California
𝙂𝙖𝙢𝙚 𝙒𝙚𝙚𝙠
🆚USC
📍Los Angeles, California
📅Saturday, Nov. 26th
🕟4:30 PM PST
📺ABC#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/HnKD7HiVSq
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 21, 2022
Have fun this afternoon and go Irish!
Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.
List
Five factors that will determine if Notre Dame can upset USC
List
Notre Dame-USC: Will Irish break Trojans playoff dreams?
List
Know your foe, USC: Which Trojans could give Notre Dame problems
List
What the experts are predicting: Notre Dame at USC
List
Notre Dame-USC: Stats behind two entirely differently constructed teams
List
Notre Dame vs USC: 5 Keys To Irish Victory
Related
Tale of the Tape: Team Stats - Notre Dame vs. USC
Related
Tale of the Tape: Leading Receivers - Michael Mayer vs. Jordan Addison
Related
Tale of the Tape: Leading Rushers - Audric Estime vs. Travis Dye
Related
Tale of the Tape: Starting Quarterbacks - Drew Pyne vs. Caleb Williams
Related
Marcus Freeman updates Notre Dame injuries ahead of USC showdown