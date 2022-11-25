How to watch Notre Dame as they take on USC

Notre Dame is usually the easiest college football team to find on TV because its home games are always on NBC (unless Peacock gets in the way … insert eyeroll emoji) and the vast majority of its road games are easily accessible.

This week the Irish are on the road, in their regular season finale and not on their home network, but still an easy game to find.

Here are the viewing notes:

Game Day: Nov. 26, 2022

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Streaming: ESPN App

Venue: LA Memorial Stadium in Los Angeles, California

𝙂𝙖𝙢𝙚 𝙒𝙚𝙚𝙠 🆚USC

📍Los Angeles, California

📅Saturday, Nov. 26th

🕟4:30 PM PST

📺ABC#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/HnKD7HiVSq — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 21, 2022

Have fun this afternoon and go Irish!

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire