Watch: Notre Dame unveils green jerseys ‘Jerry McGuire’ style

So far in the Marcus Freeman era of Notre Dame football, they have created big productions mimicking movies as a fun way to unveil alternate jerseys for the season.

Last year it was a spoof on “The Hangover” and this year after yesterday’s tease, the hints were there it was going to be a “Jerry McGuire” riff this time. You can tell that there was a lot of thought that goes into these videos.

This year the stars of the video are running back Audric Estime, quarterback Sam Hartman and of course, Freeman. “Show me the greeeeeeeeen jerseys,” well if you watch the video the video below, you can see this year’s version.

Also, if you wait until the very end, you can see a blooper of Freeman doing the real line from “Jerry McGuire.”

