Watch: Notre Dame’s Tyler Buchner was a playmaker wide receiver in high school

Tyler Buchner is returning to Notre Dame football. But the former quarterback won’t be under center.

Instead, Buchner is set to rejoin the Fighting Irish as a wide receiver.

Buchner was the starting quarterback at Notre Dame for the first part of the 2022 season. He then entered the transfer portal and joined Alabama but only played in two games and threw just 19 passes.

He returned to Notre Dame this spring but not to play football. Rather, Buchner joined the men’s lacrosse team and made 10 appearances this spring.

Notre Dame beat Maryland on Monday to win the national championship.

Coming out of high school, Buchner was a four-star quarterback prospect at Helix High School (La Jolla, California).

But before that, he was a wide receiver who showed plenty of promise as a freshman:

The Tyler Buchner WR Mixtape. (Freshman year of high school) pic.twitter.com/d1PpW3Ru5L — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) May 31, 2024

In high school, ESPN ranked Buchner as the No. 41 prospect in the class of 2021 and the eighth-best quarterback.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports