How to watch Notre Dame as they travel to face Navy

Notre Dame is usually the easiest college football team to find on TV as its home games are always on NBC (unless Peacock gets in the way … insert eyeroll emoji) and the vast majority of its road games are easily accessible.

This week is easy, the Irish are on the road and although they aren’t on their home network, they are still easy to find.

Here are the viewing notes:

Game Day: Nov. 12th, 2022

Kickoff: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Streaming: ESPN app

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

Have fun this afternoon and go Irish!

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire