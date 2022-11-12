How to watch Notre Dame as they travel to face Navy
Notre Dame is usually the easiest college football team to find on TV as its home games are always on NBC (unless Peacock gets in the way … insert eyeroll emoji) and the vast majority of its road games are easily accessible.
This week is easy, the Irish are on the road and although they aren’t on their home network, they are still easy to find.
Here are the viewing notes:
Game Day: Nov. 12th, 2022
Kickoff: 12:00 p.m. ET
TV: ABC
Streaming: ESPN app
Venue: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
𝙂𝙖𝙢𝙚 𝙒𝙚𝙚𝙠
🆚Navy
📍Baltimore, Maryland
📅Saturday, Nov. 12th
🕛12:00 PM ET
📺ABC#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/szf7d6xjJK
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 7, 2022
Have fun this afternoon and go Irish!
Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.
Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen
List
Five keys for Notre Dame to get a road victory against Navy
List
Let’s get wild, week 11: Statistical projections for Notre Dame vs. Navy
List
Notre Dame-Navy predictions: Will Irish sink Midshipmen?
List
Know your foe, Navy: Which Mids could give Notre Dame problems
List
What the experts are predicting: Notre Dame vs. Navy
Related
Tale of the Tape: Team Stats - Notre Dame vs. Navy
Related
Tale of the Tape: Top Receivers - Michael Mayer vs. Jayden Umbarger
Related
Tale of the Tape: Leading Rushers - Audric Estime vs. Daba Fofana
Related
Tale of the Tape: Starting Quarterbacks - Drew Pyne vs. Brumfield/Friel