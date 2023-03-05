Watch: Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer ‘crushing the gauntlet’ at NFL combine

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer might not have needed to do much to be considered the top at his position at the nfl combine. That didn’t stop him from showing teams that what they saw on tape is exactly what they’ll get if they draft him.

Mayer had some impressive measurements and although he didn’t run a blazing 40-yard dash, 4.7 seconds is respectable for the position.

What he did do very well was show off his hands and athleticism during the gauntlet drill. Mayer caught every ball thrown to him away from his body and showed his ability to turn upfield. Check out his impressive rep below.

