Watch: Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price looks ready for camp

It surely wasn’t the first year at Notre Dame that running back Jadarian Price envisioned.

The Texas native ruptured his Achilles during year one and wasn’t able to contribute to the team. The running back depth was very good last season, but after Logan Diggs left the program to rejoin with Brian Kelly at LSU and Chris Tyree making a position change, there is a need for someone to step up.

That could be Price, as he continues his recovery, it looks like the former 4-star is healthy enough to make an impact after seeing this video shared on Twitter.

Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price looks like he’s fully healthy and ready to go. Price tore his Achilles tendon last June after creating a lot of buzz in spring practice as an early enrollee freshman. Can’t wait to see what he can do this year. 🎥: @seancooper_C4 pic.twitter.com/Gf1aYvJaM8 — Notre Dame Recruiting (@NDrecruiting01) July 20, 2023

Price looks like he’s got his explosiveness back and that could be bad news for Notre Dame opponents.

