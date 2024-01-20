Watch: Notre Dame recruiting staff greets recruits dressed up as leprechauns

You know it’s a huge recruiting weekend for Notre Dame football when some of the recruiting coaches go all-out.

By all-out, I mean that they literally dressed up as leprechauns to greet the recruits who were coming on campus this weekend. This isn’t a normal practice, but in my eyes, it’s absolutely hilarious and a great way for them to have fun with the high school prospects.

There is no doubt in my mind that not only are recruits looking for a great football time, but a staff that they can relate to and have fun with. After all, aside from going to class, the adults they will interact the most with are the coaches and support staff.

Notre Dame’s recruiting staff pulled out all the stops for junior day. Chad Bowden, Dre Brown and Carter Auman greeted each Class of 2025 commit and target dressed as leprechauns. @BGInews pic.twitter.com/wZ8gyYJcD8 — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) January 20, 2024

It’s just one of the fun aspects that Notre Dame is trying to use to lure these players to South Bend.

