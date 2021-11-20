Watch: Notre Dame RB Williams gets Irish offense on board vs GT
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Irish offense needed to answer as the defense had already put points on the board. They answered with a very nice drive, one that spanned 9-plays, covered 65-yards and resulted in a score.
The biggest play of the drive wasn’t a huge play, but one that saw the Irish facing a 3rd-and-5, quarterback Jack Coan finding tight end Michael Mayer for a 16-yard gain. That would keep the drive alive, along with a 4th down conversion which set up running back Kyren Williams. He would take a hand-off to the left side and sprint to the end zone to push the Notre Dame lead to 17-0 over Georgia Tech.
KYREN WILLIAMS TOUCHDOWN. 💪
📺: NBC and @peacockTV // @Kyrenwilliams23 pic.twitter.com/EedTrNZian
— Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) November 20, 2021