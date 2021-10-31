WATCH: Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams breaks off 91-yard TD run

Kyren Williams stiff-armed a dude into Halloween before his 91yd TD run 🤭pic.twitter.com/YVh06EtNnv — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 31, 2021

Notre Dame pulled off a key win over North Carolina on Saturday night, and running back Kyren Williams led the way with an impressive performance.

Williams racked up 199 yards on just 22 carries, averaging nine yards per attempt. That number was bolstered by a 91-yard touchdown run, one that had Williams completely reverse his field before blazing past the entire Tar Heels defense.

One of the top running back prospects in the 2022 NFL draft class, Williams helped his draft stock by showing off his big-play ability in this game.