Watch: Notre Dame RB Audric Estime doing an Irish jig

Football players are known for their footwork among other things and Notre Dame running back Audric Estime is showing everyone that he can translate it from the football field to the dance floor.

The 5-foot, 11-inch and 230 pound bruiser is coming off a breakout season for the Irish, rushing for 920 yards and 11 touchdowns. He added 135 yards and a score through the air as well, accounting for over 1,000 yards in his second season in South Bend.

The expectations are much higher for Estime as he enters his third season, but before that happens, he showed off his dancing feet. In this clip shared by Notre Dame football’s Twitter account, you can see the New York native doing his best Irish jig.

