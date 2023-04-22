Watch: Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman find Jayden Thomas for touchdown

It didn’t take long for new Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman to find the end zone in Notre Dame Stadium.

During the first drive of the Blue and Gold game, Hartman drove his Gold squad down the field and found wide receiver Jayden Thomas for a short touchdown pass.

Hartman looked very good on the first drive and for him to lead his team to points is extremely encouraging.

There is a quarterback “battle” as neither Hartman nor Tyler Buchner has been anointed by head coach Marcus Freeman as the starter but after each of their first series, it’s easy to make an assumption that it might be Hartman’s job to lose. Check out his touchdown pass below.

More!

Notre Dame gets their first 2025 commit as Florida defensive lineman verbals Notre Dame gets a commit from Georgia 2024 middle linebacker How to watch Notre Dame’s 2023 Blue and Gold game Notre Dame unveils 2023 edition of The Shirt Running clock on first down among college football rule changes

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire