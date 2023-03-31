Watch: New Notre Dame quarterback coach Gino Guidugli coaching his group

When Notre Dame hired Gino Guidugli, it was seen as a very good hire for Marcus Freeman. The former Cincinnati quarterback made a seamless transition into coaching following his playing career.

Although he started as a running backs coach with Central Michigan, once he got back to his quarterback roots, Guidugli took off. In the span of three seasons, he went from passing game coordinator to offensive coordinator.

After following Luke Fickell to Wisconsin, Guidugli just couldn’t stay away from coaching quarterbacks as he was set to be the tight end and passing game coordinator for the Badgers. Their loss was Notre Dame’s gain and it looks to be a big one.

Guidugli was mic’d up for today’s spring practice and it was great to see how he interacts with the players. Check it out for yourself below.

Coach @GinoGuidugli was mic’d up today and he brought the heat 😂🔥#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/lpr8Z7fhB8 — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) March 31, 2023

